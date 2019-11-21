Military siege, communications clamp down enter 109th day in IoK

SRINAGAR: Unprecedented military siege and communications clamp down continue on the 109th consecutive day on Thursday (today), in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), said Kashmir Media Service.

The residents of the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions continue to simmer with anger and anguish over India’s illegal move of stripping the special status of the territory.

As part of a silent protest against this move and India’s occupation, people in the Valley have been staying away from businesses, educational institutions and offices.

The people in the occupied territory, especially in the Kashmir Valley, have been living under a heightened military presence, without basic civil liberties and access to phones and the internet since August 5, 2019.

Read more: Faux Pas: Indian leader pushed out of summit for trying to block Suri’s speech on Kashmir

Although, the occupation authorities have partially restored voice calls on landline and postpaid mobile connections the move could not provide respite to the people as the prepaid mobile and internet services still remain snapped.

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism have martyred 894 children and shoved thousands into jails during the last thirty years.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the Universal Children Day, today, revealed that 894 children were among the 95,469 civilians martyred by Indian troops from January 01, 1989 till date. The report said that the killing of civilians by the troops rendered 107,780 children orphaned in the territory during the period.

Comments

comments