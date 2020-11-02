1,123 fresh Covid cases, 12 more deaths reported in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: As many as 1,123 fresh cases of the coronavirus emerged across the country during the last 24 hours, pushing the national tally of cases to 335,093.

According to the latest details disclosed by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 12 more people died due to the highly contagious disease, taking the death toll to 6,835.

There are a total of 13,242 active cases of the coronavirus as 315,016 patients have recuperated.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 146,331 cases, Punjab 104,554 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 39,649, Balochistan 15,954, Islamabad 20,089, Gilgit Baltistan 4,279 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 4,237.

707 of the patients under treatment in hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

On October 31, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Ali Haider Zaidi and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) key leader Senator Dr Musadik Malik had announced to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

