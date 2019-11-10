Web Analytics
11,520 dengue fever cases reported in Sindh

KARACHI: As many as 231 fresh cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever have been reported in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the Dengue Surveillance Cell report, the number of dengue fever cases has jumped to 11,520 in Sindh with the recent increase of 231 cases in the port city.

The death toll has jumped to 30 this year in Karachi.

Recently, A 55-year-old woman, identified as Zahida Kausar, resident of the Federal B. Area, lost her life fighting the dengue virus at a private hospital of Karachi. A seventh-month-old child, resident of Al-Noor society, also lost the battle against dengue fever.

Meanwhile, the health authorities on Monday confirmed that as many as 40 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever were detected during the last 24 hours across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Read More: 88 new dengue cases reported in Punjab during 24 hours

According to Dengue Response Unit (DRU), the number of dengue positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has soared to 6,710 with the confirmation of 40 new patients.

The officials said that 13 new cases were reported in Peshawar city, while the number of dengue fever cases has reached 2565 in the provincial capital.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

