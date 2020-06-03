117 more health workers detected with COVID-19 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The country has witnessed a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections among health workers as 117 more medics detected with the virus during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

After the detection of new cases of COVID-19 among doctors and paramedical staff, the number of infections reached 2,561 across Pakistan, whereas, 25 medics have lost their lives due to the virus so far.

The report released by the Ministry of National Health and Emergency Service said that 78 doctors contracted virus, taking the tally to 1,510, whereas, 352 nurses detected with COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, while expressing concerns over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across Sindh, doctors demanded of the provincial government to impose health emergency, ARY News reported.

Read: Coronavirus: Doctors call for imposition of health emergency in Sindh

Addressing a joint press conference, former president of Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PEMA) Dr. Misbahul Aziz said that a sharp increase in coronavirus cases has been witnessed after the Eidul-Fitr.

He maintained that over 1,600 have succumbed to the virus thus far, adding that over 80,000 people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 in the province.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients, 34 per cent belonged to Karachi, Misbahul Aziz said and added that in view of the alarming situation, they demanded of the Sindh government to declare a health emergency.

On the occasion, representatives of Young Doctors Association, Pakistan Islamic Medical Association and others also addressed the press conference.

