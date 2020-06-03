Coronavirus: Doctors call for imposition of health emergency in Sindh

KARACHI: Expressing concerns over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across Sindh, doctors on Wednesday demanded of the provincial government to impose health emergency, ARY News reported.

Addressing a joint press conference, former president of Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PEMA) Dr. Misbahul Aziz said that a sharp increase in coronavirus cases has been witnessed after the Eidul-Fitr.

He maintained that over 1,600 have succumbed to the virus thus far, adding that over 80,000 people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 in the province.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients, 34 per cent belonged to Karachi, Misbahul Aziz said and added that in view of the alarming situation, they demanded of the Sindh government to declare a health emergency.

On the occasion, representatives of Young Doctors Association, Pakistan Islamic Medical Association and others also addressed the press conference.

Earlier today, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said that record 1,824 new coronavirus cases had been detected in the province over the previous 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 32,910.

He had said 29 more people had succumbed to the disease, taking the total number of fatalities to 555. He had added 367 patients were in critical condition while 56 were on ventilators.

1,824 new infections had surfaced when record 7,547 tests were conducted, the chief minister had said, adding that the number of people who had recuperated from the infection had soared to 16,022.

