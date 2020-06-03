KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday record 1,824 new coronavirus cases were detected in the province over the previous 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 32,910.

He said 29 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the total number of fatalities to 555. He added 367 patients are in critical condition while 56 are on ventilators.

Read More: Recovered police commandos to donate blood plasma

1,824 new infections surfaced when record 7,547 tests were conducted, the chief minister said, adding that the number of people who have recuperated from the infection has soared to 16,022 with 487 more patients having recovered over the past 24 hours.

Of the total new coronavirus, 1,284 were detected in Karachi alone.

Earlier today, Punjab reported 30 more deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 570, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Read More: Another PPP lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus

A spokesperson for the department said 1639 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Punjab, taking the total number of infections across the province to 29,484. The number of people recovering from the disease has risen to 7110 while a total of 252469 tests have been conducted in the province (Punjab) so far, the department said.

Of the new infections, 817 cases were detected in Lahore, 81 cases from Rawalpindi, 50 in Gujranwala, 46 cases reported from Jhelum, Sialkot sees 79 cases, Multan 96, Faisalabad and Sargodha reported 41 cases each.

Read More: PTI MPA Jamshed-ud-Din dies of coronavirus in KP

Comments

comments