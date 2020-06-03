PTI MPA Jamshed-u-Din dies of coronavirus in KP

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jamshed-u-Din Kakakhel lost his life while battling against the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. He was 65.

The PTI was diagnosed with the coronavirus three weeks earlier and was admitted at a private hospital in Islamabad.

He was pronounced dead today by the administration of the hospital today.

Jamshed-u-Din was elected as member of the KP assembly from PK-63 Nowshera-III.

Earlier on May 20, PTI member of Punjab Assembly Shaheen Raza had lost her life to deadly coronavirus.

The PTI MPA was confirmed with coronavirus four days ago and was admitted to Mayo hospital in Lahore after her health deteriorated. However, she could not recover and died.

Read more: Sindh minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch dies of coronavirus

Shaheen Raza was member of the Punjab Assembly on reserved seats of women.

Countrywide tally of coronavirus cases tops 80,000

The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 80,463 with 28,923 patients having recovered from the disease and 1,688 virus-related deaths.

So far, 31,086 cases have been detected in Sindh, 29,489 in Punjab, 10,897 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,740 in Balochistan, 3,188 in Islamabad, 287 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 779 in Gilgit Baltistan, according to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

With 67 more Covid-19 related fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, the number of people succumbing to the disease in the country has jumped to 1,688 so far. A total of 4,131 new cases were detected when 17,370 new tests were conducted during this period.

Comments

comments