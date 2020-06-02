Sindh minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch dies of coronavirus

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch on Tuesday died of coronavirus after being admitted to a hospital in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported quoting his family.

According to relatives of the deceased minister, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch remained admitted at a private hospital for past few days before he lost his battle against coronavirus today.

He was elected members of the Sindh Assembly on PPPP ticket from Karachi constituency, PS-88 Malir.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah also confirmed his death and said that he died of coronavirus. “He was a hardworking party worker and his void in the party could not be filled,” he said.

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on May 14.

Talking to journalists, Ghulam Murtaza said,” As I started showing symptoms, I got tested for COVID-19 and the results came back positive today.” The minister maintained that he was in self-isolation at his home.

He is the first provincial minister or lawmaker who died while battling the virus as at least 12 lawmakers of the Sindh Assembly has tested positive for the virus after they underwent a screening process before the Sindh Assembly session on June 03.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker in the Sindh Assembly Shahnawaz Jadoon on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus.

The fresh cases among the provincial lawmakers have raised the tally of total infected members since the outbreak of the virus to 12. Two lawmakers of the Sindh Assembly on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus.

The first one to tested positive was Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker, elected from PS-119, Ali Khurshidi.

Another lawmaker who was diagnosed with COVID-19 is identified as Noor Ahmed Bhurgri, a Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) legislator from Mirpurkhas. Two lawmakers of the Sindh Assembly contracted coronavirus on Wednesday.

Provincial Minister for Education Saeed Ghani, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) lawmaker Syed Abdul Rasheed, PPP lawmakers Sadia Javed and Sajid Jokhio were among the provincial lawmakers who contracted the infection.

