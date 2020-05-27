Two Sindh Assembly lawmakers test positive for coronavirus

KARACHI: Two more lawmakers of the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday contracted coronavirus as the provincial legislature is scheduled to meet on June 03, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, two lawmakers including Sadia Javed and Sajid Jokhio tested positive for the infection.

Both the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmakers hail from Karachi as Sajid Jokhio was elected member of the provincial assembly from PS-87 Malir constituency while Sadia Javed is elected on seats reserved for women.

The lawmakers have self-isolated themselves soon after testing positive for the virus.

Provincial Minister for Education Saeed Ghani, Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) lawmaker Syed Abdul Rasheed were among the provincial lawmakers who contracted the infection.

Saeed Ghani and Syed Abdul Rasheed have recovered from the virus, however, the minister for human settlement is yet to recover from it.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh remains the most affected province with coronavirus in the country.

As many as 699 new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in Sindh over the past 24 hours, rising the tally of infections to 24,206 across the province, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday.

Among 699 fresh cases, 559 have been diagnosed in Karachi, Shah said.

In a video statement on the coronavirus situation on Wednesday, Chief Minister Shah said that 2,177 tests were conducted in Sindh during 24 hours, while six more people died from COVID-19, taking the number of fatalities to 380 in the province.

A total of 163,805 tests have been conducted in the province, the CM said.

He said 235 coronavirus patients have been in critical condition and 42 of them are on ventilators.

The tally of total coronavirus patients under treatment in Sindh has been 14,556 and 12,836 among them were under treatment at homes. While 793 being kept at isolation centres, 927 patients have been admitted at various hospitals across the province, Murad Ali Shah said.

