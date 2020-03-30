KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani took to Twitter on Monday to announce his recovery from the coronavirus illness caused by COVID-19 saying he has tested negative for the virus.

“Alhamdulillah, report of my coronavirus test came out negative today,” he said in a video message on the microblogging site.

He expressed gratitude to people who he said have been praying for his recovery over the past ten days.

الحمدللّٰہ آج میرے کورونا وائرس کے ہونے والے ٹیسٹ کی رپورٹ نیگیٹو آئی ہے۔ میں آپ تمام خیر خواہوں کا شکرگذار ہوں جنہوں نے گذشتہ دس روز میں میرے لئے دعائیں کیں اور میری حوصلہ افزائی کی ۔ انشااللہ میری کوشش ہوگی کہ آئندہ بھی اپنی ذمہ داریاں بہتر طور پر انجام دے سکوں۔ pic.twitter.com/kie4nzD7x3 — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) March 30, 2020

The minister said he would resume his responsibilities from where he had left off.

Earlier, on March 23, Saeed Ghani had revealed he tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said he has not shown any symptoms of the infection as yet. “I don’t have cough, flu, fever or any pain.” He said that he has decided to put himself in quarantine at his house for 14 days and assured that he will continue fulfilling his responsibilities from home.

The minister asked the people to take a COVID-19 test if they have any symptoms, urging social distancing to keep the disease at bay.

