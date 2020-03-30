KARACHI: Tests for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are being conducted at nine health facilities in Sindh province, ARY News reported on Monday.

The hospitals that boast COVID-19 diagnosis facilities include the Civil Hospital Karachi, the Ojha Hospital of the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), the Indus Hospital, the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation, the PNS SHIFA and the Ziauddin Hospital.

The Liaquat University Of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro, and Gambat Institute of Medical and Sciences, (GIMS), Mirpur Khas have also been carrying out tests for the coronavirus.

Four more patients recovered from novel coronavirus in Sindh and tested negative for the disease earlier today, according to a spokesperson for the provincial government.

Murtaza Wahab said the total number of recovered patients in the province now stands at 18.

“This again emphasises the importance of strictly following the isolation guidelines.”

Two new deaths from the novel coronavirus were also reported in the province, bringing the provincial tally to five.

Azra Pechuho confirmed the two deaths in Karachi. The patients were 52 and 66 years old and had been diagnosed with COVID-19 three days ago.

“We can confirm 2 more deaths in Karachi from coronavirus as of this morning. The 66 and 52-year-old had underlying renal & respiratory diseases & had acquired COVID19 through contact at the Raiwand Ijtima,” said Sindh Health Department in a Tweet.

