SAPM rebuts reports of resumption of flights from April 5

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf on Monday rebutted reports that flight operations will resume at all airports from April 5.

Speaking at a media briefing alongside SAPM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chief Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal said domestic and international flights will remain suspended for the time being.

Moeed Yusuf said flights would resume slowly after a decision in this regard is made in light of the coronavirus situation. He said no Pakistani is stuck at airports abroad and that Thailand returnees tested negative for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Zafar Mirza said 99 new cases of coronavirus surfaced over the past 24 hours and so far, 21 people have died from the disease in the country.

Cases of local transmission are on the rise, he said, adding the number of total COVID-19 patients in the country stands at 1625, out of whom 783 are under treatment at various hospitals while 10 are in critical condition.

The SAPM said the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has instituted a programme for research on COVID-19 treatment and prevention. He added the commission has also invited proposals from individuals in this regard.

He asked the people doing research on COVID-19 treatment to send their proposals to HEC.

