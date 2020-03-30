Pakistan’s coronavirus cases surge to 1625, deaths edge up to 18

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s count of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases soared to 1625 on Monday, according to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Control Center.

Thus far 18 deaths from the disease have been reported in the country, while 28 have made full recoveries after contracting coronavirus.

Over 11 people diagnosed with the pathogen still battle life and death circumstances at various healthcare facilities across Pakistan.

Punjab has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus cases at 593.

Sindh confirmed 508 COVID-19 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 195, Balochistan reported 144, Gilgit-Baltistan has reported 128 while Islamabad has reported 51 cases and Azad Jammu and Kashmir follows with 6 reported cases.

29% of the cases diagnosed thus far have been local transmissions, 414 hospitals currently house 783 patients in isolated quarantine.

Two coronavirus patients recovered their health after treatment in Buner, an area of Khyber Pakhunkhuwa, it was reported earlier in the day.

According to the health department, both the patients tested negative after being admitted to the hospital due to deadly virus, earlier this month.

Moreover, 17 more suspected patients have also tested negative of the novel coronavirus.

