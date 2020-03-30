Two coronavirus patients recover in Buner

BUNER: Two coronavirus patients on Monday have recovered their health after treatment in Buner, an area of Khyber Pakhunkhuwa, ARY News reported.

According to the health department, both the patients tested negative after being admitted to the hospital due to deadly virus, earlier this month.

Moreover, 17 more suspected patients have also tested negative of the novel coronavirus.

The total count of coronavirus cases has jumped to 1571 and 17 deaths were reported, according to the national dashboard of Pakistan on Sunday.

The latest statistics of COVID-19 cases showed the highest count in Punjab with 571 patients, 502 in Sindh, 192 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 141 in Balochistan, 116 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 43 in Islamabad, two in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

11 patients infected with the virus are being said in critical conditions and some among them were put on ventilators. The patients who have recovered from the disease were 28 so far.

Sindh reported two new deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking Pakistan’s total toll to 15 and the provincial tally to three.

