PDMA moves to procure 100 ventilators, over 15,000 protective kits

KARACHI: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Sindh said on Sunday it has placed an order for procurement of all necessary medical equipment, including ventilators and protective kits, to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), reported ARY News.

A spokesperson for the PMDA said the authority is in the process of procuring medical equipment, including 100 ventilators and 200 monitors.

15 mobile x-ray units, around 1,50000 surgical marks, and over 15,000 personal protective equipment are being purchased, the PDMA said, adding these medical supplies will be handed over to the Sindh health department for their use at quarantine centres in the province.

The spokesperson said the PDMA has also been peddling an awareness campaign on precautions to keep the deadly virus at bay.

33 new coronavirus cases of local transmission were confirmed in Karachi today, taking Sindh’s tally of COVID-19 patients to 502.

According to the Sindh Health Department, Karachi has 222 cases of the novel coronavirus, Dadu one and Hyderabad seven. 265 cases were detected in pilgrims quarantined in Sukkur upon return from Iran. Seven cases have been detected in Larkana.

There are a total of 171 cases of local transmission.

