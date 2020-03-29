33 new cases of local transmission in Karachi push Sindh’s COVID-19 tally to 502

KARACHI: 33 new coronavirus cases of local transmission were confirmed in Karachi on Sunday, taking Sindh’s tally of COVID-19 patients to 502.

According to the Sindh Health Department, Karachi has 222 cases of the novel coronavirus, Dadu one and Hyderabad seven. 265 cases were detected in pilgrims quarantined in Sukkur upon return from Iran. Seven cases have been detected in Larkana.

There are a total of 171 cases of local transmission.

Summary of Cases on 29.03.2020:

-33new cases in Karachi

-2 deaths in Karachi Total number of tests conducted in Sindh to date: 5945#SindhHealth — Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh (@SindhHealthDpt) March 29, 2020

The total number of cases in Pakistan has reached 1560.

Thus far 14 deaths from the disease have been reported in the country, while 28 have made full recoveries after contracting coronavirus.

Sindh earlier today reported two new deaths from the novel coronavirus.

Sindh Health and Population Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed that two more citizens have died from the novel coronavirus in Karachi.

“One of the patients was 83-years-old while the other was 70-years-old,” she said, adding that both patients had pneumonia and COVID-19.

“The cause of death in both cases was pneumonia along with Covid-19,” she added.

