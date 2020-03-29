ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will once again take the nation into confidence on the coronavirus crisis and the measures his government has been making to curb the spread of the deadly disease tomorrow, ARY News reported.

He chaired a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) core committee today wherein Planning Minister Asad Umar and Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar gave a detailed briefing on the adverse impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the national economy.

The meeting took stock of the situation stemming from the spread of the virus in parts of the country.

It was decided during the meeting that the prime minister will take the nation into confidence and outline the nuts and bolts of his government’s strategy to deal with the coronavirus.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Khan said he will spell out a comprehensive roadmap to deal with the pandemic.

Turbulent times such as these test leadership, he said, adding decisions made in a fit of panic turn out to be incorrect.

The prime minister said the government has decided to utilise all its resources to square up to the crisis.

He also warned hoarders of action and reiterated relevant state institutions stand ready to help the public.

Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar gave a briefing on the registration of ‘Corona Relief Tigers’ forces.

