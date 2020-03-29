Pakistan’s coronavirus cases escalate to 1526, over 11 cases critical

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s count of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases soared to 1526 on Sunday, according to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Control Center.

Thus far 13 deaths from the disease have been reported in the country, while 28 have made full recoveries after contracting coronavirus.

Over 11 people diagnosed with the pathogen still battle life and death circumstances at various healthcare facilities across Pakistan.

Punjab has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus cases at 558.

Sindh confirmed 481 COVID-19 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 188, Balochistan reproted 138, Gilgit-Baltistan has reported 116 while Islamabad has reported 43 cases and Azad Jammu and Kashmir follows with 2 reported cases.

Sindh confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases of local transmission in Karachi on Saturday. There are now 181 COVID-19 cases in the port city. Thus far, a total of 13 people have recovered in the metropolis and 170 people are under treatment.

