SUKKUR: A good news coming in from the large-scale Sindh quarantine center for Iranian pilgrims reports 789 patients being ruled physically fit and healthy, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details the patients have seen through their isolation period and are ready to depart to their houses.

The pilgrims went through multiple quarantine tests that came out negative after which they were allowed to exit the compound.

59 new pilgrims have been taken in from the Taftan border and have been brought to the Sukkur quarantine facility for further tests and mandatory isolation.

Pakistan’s count of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases soared to 1495 on Saturday, according to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Control Center on coronavirus.

Thus far 12 deaths from the disease have been reported in the country.

Punjab has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus cases at 557.

