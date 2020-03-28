Pakistan’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases nears 1500 with 12 deaths so far

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s count of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases soared to 1495 on Saturday, according to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Control Center on coronavirus.

Thus far 12 deaths from the disease have been reported in the country.

Punjab has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus cases at 557.

Sindh confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases of local transmission in Karachi today. There are now 181 COVID-19 cases in the port city. Thus far, a total of 13 people have recovered in the metropolis and 170 people are under treatment.

Read More: Pakistan Army assisting civil admin in fight against coronavirus: ISPR

Balochistan’s count of coronavirus cases stands at 133, KP 188, Gilgit-Baltistan 107, Islamabad 39 and two cases were reported in Azad Kashmir.

Earlier today, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza said the government is enhancing testing capacity for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and peddling awareness about who should take a test for the disease.

Speaking at a press conference along with SAPM on National Security Division Dr. Moeed Yusuf and NDMA chairman Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal, he said Pakistan’s testing capacity is increasing, so does concern.

Read More: Another 106 pilgrims being released from Sukkur quarantine centre: Murtaza Wahab

He said the government has issued an advisory on who should be tested for the presence of the disease.

Zafar Mirza explained the government’s first priority is to conduct tests of four types of people.

Comments

comments