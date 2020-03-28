Another 106 pilgrims being released from Sukkur quarantine centre: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Another 106 pilgrims are being released from the Sukkur isolation centre upon completion of their 14-day quarantine period, Murtaza Wahab, a spokesperson for the Sindh government, said on Saturday.

“106 pilgrims have finished their 14 day quarantine period in Sukkur & their corona virus tests have also come as negative,” he tweeted.

25 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karachi and four in Sukkur today, taking the provincial tally of coronavirus cases to 469.

Karachi has a total of 189 coronavirus cases, out of which 132 are locally transmitted.

265 COVID-19 cases were detected in pilgrims at the Sukkur quarantine and seven among pilgrims kept at Larkana isolation centre.

Seven cases have been confirmed in Hyderabad and one in Dadu while fourteen patients have recovered from the disease in the province so far.

Summary of Cases on 28.03.2020:

-25 new cases in Karachi

-4 new cases in Hyderabad Total number of tests conducted in Sindh to date: 4810 — Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh (@SindhHealthDpt) March 28, 2020

