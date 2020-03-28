ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza on Saturday said the government is enhancing testing capacity for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and peddling awareness about who should take a test for the disease.

Speaking at a press conference along with SAPM on National Security Division Dr. Moeed Yusuf and NDMA chairman Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal, he said Pakistan’s testing capacity is increasing, so does concern.

He said the government has issued an advisory on who should be tested for the presence of the disease.

Zafar Mirza explained the government’s first priority is to conduct tests of four types of people.

The people who can be tested include asthma patients who have come in contact with the people infected with COVID-19, health workers who have been showing symptoms of the disease, people with respiratory illnesses, and those who have other underlying conditions such diabetes or heart ailment, he spelled out.

The SAPM said 25 patients of coronavirus in the country have completely recovered from the disease.

He said around 12,218 suspected cases of corona pandemic are in Pakistan while 1,408 of these are confirmed.

Dr Zafar Mirza said 173 cases have been detected during the past 24 hours with eleven deaths reported so far. He said 725 patients have been admitted into various hospitals of the country.

