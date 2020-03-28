ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division Dr. Moeed Yusuf said on Saturday the National Coordination Committee decided to extend the closure of the eastern and western borders of the country for two more weeks.

Speaking at media briefing along with NDMA chairman Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal and Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza, he said these include borders with Afghanistan, Iran, and India.

The SAPM said the country’s seaports will continue operating with enhanced screening facilities.

He said international flights to the country have been suspended till April 4.

He said arrangements have been made to bring back Pakistanis stranded at various international airports and a batch of Pakistanis from Thailand will reach the country tonight.

He said domestic flights will also remain suspended except from Islamabad to Gilgit.

The NDMA chief said the government is striving to increase the number of coronavirus diagnosis facilities across the country with more labs being set up in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

He explained a lab is being upgraded in DG Khan to carry out COVID-19 tests as another lab established at Rawalpindi Medical University will be functional from tomorrow. He added a laboratory will also be set up in Gujranwala or Gujrat.

