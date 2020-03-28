ISLAMABAD: The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus rises to eleven, while 1,408 have been affected countrywide, the latest statistics released by the National Command and Control Center on coronavirus showed on Saturday.

The national dashboard, maintained by the federal ministry of health, Punjab has overtaken Sindh as it has reported 490 cases, thus so far, Sindh’s cases stand at 457, Balochistan 131, KP 180, Gilgit-Baltistan 91, Islamabad 27 and two cases were reported in Azad Kashmir.

During the last 24 hours, another death was reported due to the virus, taking the tally to 11 countrywide. Meanwhile, 25 patients have recovered their health, whereas, seven patients are in critical condition, the report reads.

PM announces coronavirus relief fund

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced the establishment of corona relief fund and ordered concerned authorities to release the citizens who have been arrested during ongoing lockdowns.

“We are going to start a major charity project under the Ehsaas programme. Whoever wants to do a welfare activity could easily reach to the deserving people through a database,” he added.

He detailed that 75 per cent COVID-19 patients arrived in Pakistan from foreign countries. The government had faced pressure to bring back Pakistani students from China. PM Khan said that the authorities were bringing back Pakistanis from foreign countries in limited numbers.

