LAHORE: Punjab on Friday surpassed Sindh’s count of COVID-19 patients after 29 more cases of novel coronavirus were detected in the province in the past eight hours, raising the provincial tally to 448, reported ARY News.

A spokesperson for the provincial health department said, 207 cases have been detected in pilgrims at DG Khan quarantine centre, 46 in Multan and 105 in Lahore. So far, four coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the province.

Of the four, one COVID-19 patient died in Rawalpindi and three in Lahore.

پنجاب میں کورونا وائرس کے کنفرم مریض448

لاہور 105

گجرات 22

جہلم 19

راولپنڈی 14

گوجرانوالہ 8

فیصل آباد, ڈی جی خان 5

ملتان, منڈی بہاوالدین 3

سرگودھا ,میانوالی ,ننکانہ صاحب 2

ناروال, رحیم یار خان, اٹک , بہاولنگر, خوشاب1

زائرین (ملتان ) 46

زائرین (ڈی جی خان ) 207

4 مریض جاں بحق — Health Department Punjab (@HealthPunjabGov) March 27, 2020

The spokesperson said all the coronavirus-affected people are being provided complete facilities in isolation wards.

A 70-year-old coronavirus patient died in Lahore’s Mayo Hospital earlier today. He was a resident of Sheikhupura.

Sindh has reported 440 cases of coronavirus thus far, Balochistan 131 cases, KP 147, Gilgit-Baltistan, 91, Islamabad 27 and Azad Kashmir two.

