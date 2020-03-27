Punjab overtakes Sindh with highest number of COVID-19 cases
LAHORE: Punjab on Friday surpassed Sindh’s count of COVID-19 patients after 29 more cases of novel coronavirus were detected in the province in the past eight hours, raising the provincial tally to 448, reported ARY News.
A spokesperson for the provincial health department said, 207 cases have been detected in pilgrims at DG Khan quarantine centre, 46 in Multan and 105 in Lahore. So far, four coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the province.
Of the four, one COVID-19 patient died in Rawalpindi and three in Lahore.
پنجاب میں کورونا وائرس کے کنفرم مریض448
لاہور 105
گجرات 22
جہلم 19
راولپنڈی 14
گوجرانوالہ 8
فیصل آباد, ڈی جی خان 5
ملتان, منڈی بہاوالدین 3
سرگودھا ,میانوالی ,ننکانہ صاحب 2
ناروال, رحیم یار خان, اٹک , بہاولنگر, خوشاب1
زائرین (ملتان ) 46
زائرین (ڈی جی خان ) 207
4 مریض جاں بحق
— Health Department Punjab (@HealthPunjabGov) March 27, 2020
The spokesperson said all the coronavirus-affected people are being provided complete facilities in isolation wards.
A 70-year-old coronavirus patient died in Lahore’s Mayo Hospital earlier today. He was a resident of Sheikhupura.
Sindh has reported 440 cases of coronavirus thus far, Balochistan 131 cases, KP 147, Gilgit-Baltistan, 91, Islamabad 27 and Azad Kashmir two.
