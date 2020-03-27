Two COVID-19 patients released from Quetta hospital after recovering

QUETTA: Two coronavirus patients were discharged from a hospital in Balochistan after recovering from the disease caused by COVID-19, according to the provincial government’s spokesperson.

Liaqat Shahwani said both patients had been under treatment at the Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Quetta since they were diagnosed with the virus.

They were released from the hospital after they tested negative for the COVID-19 after treatment.

It is to mention here that the death toll from the COVID-19 in the country has soared to 10 after Punjab reported its fourth coronavirus death today.

According to the Punjab Health Department, a 70-year-old coronavirus patient died in Lahore’s Mayo Hospital here on Friday. He was a resident of Sheikhupura.

This is the fourth coronavirus death in Punjab and second in Lahore.

A total of 1,296 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in Pakistan so far.

Sindh has reported the highest number of 440 coronavirus cases, whereas the number of cases in Punjab stands at 425.

Balochistan has reported 131 COVID-19 cases, KP 147, Gilgit-Baltistan, 91, Islamabad 27 and Azad Kashmir two.

