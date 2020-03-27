Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM announces corona relief fund, orders release of lockdown detainees

Coronavirus relief fund lockdown PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced the establishment of the coronavirus relief fund and ordered concerned authorities to release the citizens who have been arrested during ongoing lockdowns, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan, while talking to media persons in Islamabad today, said police should release those people arrested during lockdowns. He added that the government is fully aware of the difficulties being faced by the nationals and further steps are underway to provide relief to the people.

“We are going to start a major charity project under the Ehsaas programme. Whoever wants to do a welfare activity could easily reach to the deserving people through a database,” he added.

More to follow……

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Coronavirus: Sindh govt denies flour shortage amid lockdown   

Pakistan

Punjab govt forms two-member body to probe coronavirus’ patient death  

Pakistan

Coronavirus pandemic: NCC decides to lift ban on goods transport

Must Read

Gold rises Rs200/tola in domestic market


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close