PM announces corona relief fund, orders release of lockdown detainees

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced the establishment of the coronavirus relief fund and ordered concerned authorities to release the citizens who have been arrested during ongoing lockdowns, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan, while talking to media persons in Islamabad today, said police should release those people arrested during lockdowns. He added that the government is fully aware of the difficulties being faced by the nationals and further steps are underway to provide relief to the people.

“We are going to start a major charity project under the Ehsaas programme. Whoever wants to do a welfare activity could easily reach to the deserving people through a database,” he added.

More to follow……

Comments

comments