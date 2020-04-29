KARACHI: Eight family members of Syed Abdul Rasheed, a Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) member of the Sindh Assembly, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Rasheed, who was diagnosed as positive for the contagion on April 25, confirmed the news.

He said his mother, sister, wife and children have been infected with the coronavirus. However, he added, 21 other members of his family also took a Covid-19 test and were cleared of the infection.

The lawmaker has gone into self-isolation at his residence in Lyari.

It is pertinent to mention here that 404 new coronavirus cases have been reported today, taking the provincial tally to 5,695.

Eight more deaths were also reported, taking the total number of people who died from the coronavirus in the province to 100.

