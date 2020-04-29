Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani tests negative for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday tested negative for the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani voluntarily tested himself for the deadly virus as a precautionary measure. The decision was taken after Senator Mirza Afridi, tested positive for the COVID-19.

Senator Mirza Ahmed Afridi had tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday (yesterday).

Afridi, hailing from erstwhile FATA, after testing positive for virus, went under self-isolation at his home. It was learnt that the senator had distributed ration among the needy persons in Peshawar a week ago.

In his statement, Mirza Ahmed Afridi said he is feeling well now and advised, who met wit him recently to undergo coronavirus test.

Last week, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) leader Munir Khan Orakzai had tested positive for coronavirus.

Munir Khan Orakzai, who is also a Member of the National Assembly (MNA), had been admitted to Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar.

