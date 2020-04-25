PESHAWAR: Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) leader Munir Khan Orakzai has tested positive for coronavirus here on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Munir Khan Orakzai, who is also a Member of the National Assembly (MNA), has been admitted to Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar.

The doctors have said that his condition is stable and was shifted to the isolation ward from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported the highest number of deaths from the virus — 89 — and has 1,708 confirmed cases.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has nominated Dr Javed for a civil award.

Dr Javed lost his life at the Hayatabad Medical Complex today after being infected with the coronavirus while treating the patients.

CM Mehmood Khan during his visit to the medical complex offered his condolences with the hospital administration over demise of Dr Javed. He also announced special package for the heirs of the doctor.

With the 785 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 11,940.

These include Punjab 5046, Sindh, 3945, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1708, Balochistan 656, Islamabad Capital Territory 223, Gilgit-Baltistan 307, and Azad Kashmir 55 cases.

According to National Command and Operation Center, so far 2,755 patients of coronavirus have been recovered, while 253 have lost their lives as 16 patients passed away in last 24 hours and 127 others are in still in critical condition.

