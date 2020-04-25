Doctor loses battle with coronavirus at Hayatabad Medical Complex

PESHAWAR: Doctor Muhammad Javed on Saturday pronounced dead at Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar, after being infected with the coronavirus a week ago, ARY News reported.

According to the Hayatabad Medical Complex Medical Cell, Dr Javed got infected with the deadly virus a week ago, while treating coronavirus patients at the complex.

He was under treatment and was put on ventilator due to critical condition, but he succumbed to the COVID-19.

Last week, a 72-year-old doctor had succumbed to the coronavirus illness in Islamabad on Saturday, according to the Islamabad deputy commissioner.

Hamza Shafaat in a Twitter statement had said this is the second death from the contagion in the capital.

Offering “heartfelt condolences” to the bereaved family, he said his administration is making arrangements for the last rites as per notified standard operating procedures (SOPs).

With the 785 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 11,940.

These include Punjab 5046, Sindh, 3945, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1708, Balochistan 656, Islamabad Capital Territory 223, Gilgit-Baltistan 307, and Azad Kashmir 55 cases.

According to National Command and Operation Center, so far 2,755 patients of coronavirus have been recovered, while 253 have lost their lives as 16 patients passed away in last 24 hours and 127 others are in still in critical condition.

