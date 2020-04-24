Multan, DG Khan doctors recover from coronavirus: Yasmin Rashid    

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that doctors who tested positive for coronavirus in Multan and Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan have recovered from the infection, ARY NEWS reported.

“27 doctors in Multan and a doctor in DG Khan contracted the virus but now they have tested negative,” the minister said while talking during ARY NEWS programme ‘Sawal Ye Hai’ and added that she had advised doctors to fight against the virus rather than becoming afraid of it.

She said that the entire nation including doctors are facing threat from the pandemic and they had to jointly fight against it.

It is pertinent to mention here that six more doctors working at Nishtar Hospital on April 14 tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the number of infected doctors to 23.

According to the administration of the Nishtar Hospital, the infected doctors have been shifted to the isolation ward after testing positive for the deadly virus. The total number of the infected doctors at the hospital has now soared to 23, said the hospital’s administration.

The minister said that after 28 days of lockdown in Punjab province, the pace of new COVID-19 cases has slowed down.

“We have imposed strict lockdown in coronavirus hotspot areas, however the restrictions have been eased in areas not reporting cases,” she said while divulging details of the lockdown strategy adopted in the province.

Yasmin Rashid said that increasing testing capacity would increase the number of coronavirus cases, however, they were hopeful that the situation in Pakistan would not turn to worse likewise in Europe.

She said that those coming from abroad via special flights have been quarantined and tested for the virus. “The testing capacity will see an improvement from next week in the province,” Yasmin Rashid said.

