Coronavirus infects six more doctors of Nishtar Hospital Multan

MULTAN: Six more doctors working in Nishtar Hospital on Tuesday tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the number of infected doctors to 23, ARY News reported.

According to the administration of the Nishtar Hospital, the infected doctors have been shifted to the isolation ward after testing positive for the deadly virus.

The total number of the infected doctors at the hospital has now soared to 23, said the hospital’s administration.

On the other hand, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that infected doctors were not treating coronavirus patients as there is no coronavirus ward in the hospital and one of the doctors, who contracted the virus from his father, infected other doctors.

Read more: Nine doctors among 175 coronavirus-affected people in Balochistan: Shahwani

Last week, it emerged that 17 staff members of Karachi’s Civil Hospital and Benazir Bhutto Trauma Centre had tested positive for COVID-19. At least six doctors and seven paramedical staff members, whereas, a doctor and three paramedics performing duties in the emergency ward of Civil Hospital found infected with the virus.

Following the surge in cases among medics, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has demanded the higher authorities to provide necessary equipment and treatment facilities to the affected doctors and paramedical staff.

