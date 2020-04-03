Nine doctors among 175 coronavirus-affected people in Balochistan: Shahwani

QUETTA: Six new cases of coronavirus were detected in Balochistan on Friday, taking the provincial tally of COVID-19 cases to 175.

A spokesperson for the provincial government, Liaquat Shahwani said nine doctors are among 38 people infected through local transmission.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the province has risen to 175, out of whom nine have recovered so far, while one has died from the contagion. 155 are under treatment and said to in stable condition.

Speaking on ARY News’ talk show Sawal Yeh Hai, Liaquat Shahwani said 150 are tested for COVID-19 in Balochistan on a daily basis, adding the province will have the capacity to conduct at least 800 tests in a day in a few weeks.

He said 2,311 tests have been conducted so far. He added the province had about 12,000 testing kits at present and has asked the federal government to provide 50,000 more.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 1458.

Punjab has 928 COVID-19 positive patients while Sindh has recorded 783 cases. 311 cases have surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 190 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 68 in Islamabad, and 9 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

