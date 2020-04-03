One more person succumbs to COVID-19 in Sindh

KARACHI: One more person died from coronavirus illness in Sindh on Friday, taking the provincial toll to 14, ARY News reported.

Sindh Health and Population Welfare Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed the 54-year-old patient died in Hyderabad. He had tested positive for COVID-19 today and was infected through local transmission. The patient had a neurological disorder.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the province has risen to 14.

It is noteworthy that two new deaths from novel coronavirus were reported in Karachi earlier today.

The minister said that both patients tested positive on April 1st and had got infected through local transmission.

The patients were 82 and 60 years old and had underlying health conditions.

“We can confirm 2 more deaths in Karachi. Both patients were tested positive on 1st April & we cases of local transmission. They also had underlying health conditions,” reads a Tweet by Sindh Health Department.

