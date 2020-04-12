Doctors, paramedics becoming victims of coronavirus pandemic

KARACHI: The doctors and paramedical staff members were becoming victims of coronavirus pandemic now while fighting the COVID-19 on front line, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The latest statistics showed an alarming figure of medics infected with the novel coronavirus while performing duties in different hospitals or came in contact with those performing duties in special isolation centres or laboratories.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It emerged that 17 staff members of Karachi’s Civil Hospital and Benazir Bhutto Trauma Centre tested positive for COVID-19. At least six doctors and seven paramedical staff members, whereas, a doctor and three paramedics performing duties in the emergency ward of Civil Hospital found infected with the virus.

Read: Entire nation stands with health workers in fight against COVID-19: PM

In Karachi, the total count of coronavirus cases in medics reached 31 after the emergence of new cases. The overall figure includes two doctors and two paramedical staff from the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) of Karachi.

The health authorities have immediately acted upon the new cases and shifted the medics to isolation wards. The administration of the hospitals also disinfected the concerned wards.

Two doctors of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and eight medical staff members including physician in Dow University Ojha Campus have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Read: NCOC finalises recommendations to contain coronavirus pandemic

In Multan, 18 medical staff including physicians and paramedics became the COVID-19 victims in a private hospital which led the administration to conduct tests of 60 staff members. The affectees were immediately shifted to quarantine centres.

Another case of coronavirus among physicians was also reported from Multan’s Nishtar Hospital. After the confirmation, more tests were conducted for the doctor’s colleagues including four physicians in the hospital.

Following the surge in cases among medics, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has demanded the higher authorities to provide necessary equipment and treatment facilities to the affected doctors and paramedical staff.

Read: Six doctors test positive for COVID-19 at Karachi hospital

The association also demanded the provision of assistance to the families of deceased medics who sacrificed their lives while bravely fighting the pandemic.

On April 6, Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro, who was serving at a private hospital of a charitable organization in Karachi, had become the first medic victim of coronavirus from the city.

The doctor, who was a medical superintendent of Alkhidmat Fareeda Yaqoob Hospital, a charity hospital, has played an important role in establishing a special ward for treating COVID-19 patients.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr Usama Riaz became the first doctor in the country who died after contracting the virus in Gilgit-Baltistan on March 22 and since then many doctors across the country have tested positive for the virus mainly due to lack of availability of the personal protective equipment (PPE).

Zafar Mirza’s statement

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Sunday half of the coronavirus cases detected in Pakistan are of local transmission.

He told a press conference that half of the 5,000 Covid-19 patients contracted the infection locally.

Dr Zafar Mirza said a total of 255 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours with 14 deaths from the contagion in the country. He warned that the figure may increase in the days to come, if social distancing and other preventive measures are not adopted by the people.

COVID-19 statistics

According to the statistics, 4,067 patients were receiving medical treatment in the country and 5,183 people were tested positive for the virus. The death toll reaches to 88 and 37 remained in critical condition.

145 new cases and two deaths were reported in Pakistan during the last 24 hours. The medical facilities established in all parts of the country conducted 2,805 tests today while the total number of COVID-19 tests was 61,801.

Comments

comments