ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Sunday half of the coronavirus cases detected in Pakistan are of local transmission.

He told a press conference that half of the 5,000 Covid-19 patients contracted the infection locally.

Dr Zafar Mirza said a total of 255 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours with 14 deaths from the contagion in the country. He warned that the figure may increase in the days to come, if social distancing and other preventive measures are not adopted by the people.

He said 1,026 people have recovered completely, while 1,414 are hospitalised with 37 in critical condition.

The special assistant took exception to misuse of N95 masks saying not everyone needs these masks and that only frontline health workers are eligible to use them.

He said the National Command and Control Centre is preparing a video message on awareness with regard to preventive measures, which would be released soon, asking people to desist from peddling misinformation.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will unveil the government’s future strategy to stem the virus after a meeting of National Coordination Committee tomorrow. He added the premier also chaired a high-level meeting in Islamabad today to discuss the coronavirus crisis.

