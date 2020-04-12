PM Imran to chair PTI spokespersons meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: In order to discuss current political and economic situation of the country amid coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) spokespersons on Monday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

Sources said that the meeting will also discuss various proposals for providing immediate relief to the people affected by coronavirus lockdown. Senior leaders of the party will also attend the meeting.

The meeting will be held at Prime Minister House in the in the afternoon, the sources added.

Earlier on April 1, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the Pakistanis had always fought unitedly in a difficult time and the nation will also win the war against the coronavirus pandemic.

PM Imran Khan had made the statement while participating in ARY Digital Network’s telethon to collect donations for PM’s Relief Fund to fight COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan.

Imran Khan had reiterated that the federal government announced the country’s biggest-ever $8 billion worth relief package for the nationals to fight the pandemic. PM Imran Khan had said it was not finalised how to utilise the dam funds to contain coronavirus pandemic. He had added that dams were also important for the nation.

