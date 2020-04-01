Pakistani nation always exhibits unity in a difficult time: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the Pakistanis have always fought unitedly in a difficult time and the nation will also win the war against the coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan made the statement while participating in ARY Digital Network’s telethon to collect donations for PM’s Relief Fund to fight COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan.

Imran Khan reiterated that the federal government announced the country’s biggest-ever $8 billion worth relief package for the nationals to fight the pandemic.

PM Imran Khan said it is not finalised how to utilise the dam funds to contain coronavirus pandemic. He added that dams are also important for the nation.

“We have to witness how long this war against coronavirus will continue. This nation fights unitedly whenever a crisis hits the country. Coronavirus makes no difference between a rich and poor person after we saw the situation of Europe and the United States (US) due to the pandemic.”

“I want to tell the nation regarding the importance of the Corona Relief Fund. We have delivered Pakistan’s biggest-ever relief package worth $8 billion in accordance to our available resources. US government had announced $2200 billion package amid COVID-19 crisis.”

“Pakistan has faced a severe economic crisis, however, the number of persons is in majority in Pakistan which donate money for welfare tasks. Our young population is on the second number around the world.”

“At this time, the government has shortage of resources and the authorities have to provide relief after collecting donations to the deserving people facing difficulties due to lockdown. The daily wagers are now unemployed and businesses are at a halt. These people need our support.”

The premier said, “The population of China’s Wuhan was 10 million and the Chinese government had provided ration to its nationals at their home. We also have to provide food to the nationals after restricting them inside their houses and without finalising such measures, lockdown will not produce any good result.”

Imran Khan announced that the federal government will transfer case worth Rs150 billion to the deserving people through the database of Ehsaas programme. He detailed that 12 million families are currently registered with the programme, whereas, at least 80 to 100 million people will be affected with the lockdown.

“The government is forming Corona Relief Tiger Force to spot needy people to cover the remaining 80 to 100 million people from the funds.”

