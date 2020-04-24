Staying indoors best option to avoid coronavirus: Usman Buzdar  

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Friday said that staying indoors was the best available option to avoid coronavirus as they have to jointly fight against the virus, ARY NEWS reported.

“The world politics have changed altogether due to coronavirus,” he said.

The chief minister, however, lamented that the opposition parties in Pakistan continued their negative attitude even during the pandemic. “Their efforts to play politics on it has foiled,” he said.

Usman Buzdar said that they have taken joint decision to tackle coronavirus under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Those who are issuing mere statements do not know the sufferings of the masses,” he said adding that it was time to help the underprivileged segment of the society.

Lockdown extend to May 09 in Punjab

The chief minister said that they have decided to extend the lockdown in Punjab province till May 09 as there was no option other than that.

“We will be allowing some shops to open during 2:00 am to 4:00 am during Sehri time in Ramadan,” he said adding that they include milk shops, grocery and departmental stores, nanbai shops and bakeries.

Listing the shops that would remain open during 9:00 am to 5:00 pm in Ramadan, Usman Buzdar said that grocery and departmental stores, agriculture-related shops, auto workshops, medical stores and pharmacies, milk and meat shops will remain open.

He, however said that public transport, shopping malls, restaurants, public and private offices will remain shut during the lockdown period.

The chief minister also urged to fully implement the 20-point SOPs agreed between the federal government and clerics at mosques while advising masses to adopt preventive measures in Ramadan.

Usman Buzdar said that there would be a complete ban on iftar and sehri gatherings in the holy month.

