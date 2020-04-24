Federal govt decides 15-day extension in coronavirus lockdown

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to extend coronavirus lockdown for 15 more days, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

The decision was taken in the session of National Coordination Committee (NCC) under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources said that the provinces have been given authority to make own decisions in accordance with the developments of coronavirus cases.

The session was also attended by chief ministers where the participants were briefed over the latest statistics of the National Command and Control Centre.

More to follow …………………..

Comments

comments