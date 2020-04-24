RAWALPINDI: DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar on Friday announced that in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan Army will not take internal security (IS) allowance, ARY News reported.

He added the decision has been taken so that the government could spend these funds on corona affected patients.

Addressing media briefing after a special conference chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi earlier in the day, DG-ISPR said that the participants of the conference discussed the current escalation in Indian aggression along the Line Of Control (LoC).

DG-ISPR also expressed his concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus which may speed up in the coming days.

We have to take extreme care in an effort to prevent the outbreak of the pandemic, said DG-ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar emphasizing the next 15 days as critical .

“A smart lockdown and testing, tracing and quarantining will drive our efforts against Covid-19. We will have a targeted lockdown only for virus hotspots and clusters,” said the director general of the military’s media wing.

Iftikhar also lauded the role of Ulema and their efforts regarding the coronavirus.

He mentioned that in order to increase the strength of the medical core, the Pak Army has decided to call reserve force personnel.

Addressing the continued ceasefire violations being carried out by India against Pakistan, Major General Babar Iftikhar told the media present that Indian forces had violated the ceasefire 850 times in the ongoing year.

“Indian troops deliberately targetted civilian population in Azad & Jammu Kashmir,” said Major General Babar Iftikhar.

He said that the Indian forces used heavy weapons, targeting civilians, whereas Indian leadership, with the help of its media, has tried to malign Pakistan with false propaganda.

DG-ISPR said that India is promoting the ideology of Hindutva and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and breaking international laws and going against basic human rights.

