Ration donated by Pakistan Army distributed among porters, daily wage earners

KARACHI: Cantt Railways stations of Karachi and Hyderabad’s daily wage earners and porters were handed over designated ration amid the coronavirus crisis on Friday, ARY News reported.

The ration given by Pakistan Army was distributed due to train operation suspension across the country.

Read More: Army will continue helping institutions in fight against COVID-19: COAS Bajwa

A total of 1000 ration bags were distributed amongs porters and daily wage earners at Karachi cantt station whereas 148 ration bags were distributed at Hyderabad cantt station.

A truck worth of ration was also distributed to porters and daily wage earners of Karachi’s cantt station by a private bank.

Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed also distributed Pakistan Army donated ration in Lahore and Rawalpindi stations.

Read More: Railways minister gives PM Khan over Rs50mn cheque for relief fund

Earlier on April 20, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed presented Prime Minister Imran Khan with a cheque of Rs50.1 million donated collectively by the railway employees for the Corona Relief Fund.

The employees donated their one day’s salary each for the fund set up by the prime minister.

Comments

comments