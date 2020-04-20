Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Railways minister gives PM Khan over Rs50mn cheque for relief fund

PM-Imran-Khan-Sheikh-Rasheed-Ahmed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday presented Prime Minister Imran Khan with a cheque of Rs50.1 million donated collectively by the railway employees for the Corona Relief Fund.

The employees donated their one day’s salary each for the fund set up by the prime minister.

Read More: SC directs Centre, provinces to submit reports on zakat fund disbursement

Over the course of the meeting, he informed the premier that a 30-coach train, with arrangements to isolate 500 people, has been sent to Chaman as another train with a similar capacity will be sent to Taftan.

He also briefed the prime minister on the situation of hospitals, businessmen and laborers in Rawalpindi.

Read More: Rs1.49 billion deposited in PM’s corona relief fund’

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Karachi mayor announces relief for KMC’s tenants

Must Read

Balochistan reports 33 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 465

Business

Nisab for Zakat deduction on bank accounts fixed at Rs46,329

Pakistan

Five more coronavirus deaths reported from Karachi in 24 hours


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close