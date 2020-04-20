ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday presented Prime Minister Imran Khan with a cheque of Rs50.1 million donated collectively by the railway employees for the Corona Relief Fund.

The employees donated their one day’s salary each for the fund set up by the prime minister.

1) وزیرِ ریلوے شیخ رشید احمد کی وزیراعظم عمران خان سے ملاقات وزیرِ ریلوے نے ریلوے ملازمین کی جانب سے ایک دن کی تنخواہ پانچ کروڑ ایک لاکھ پچاسی ہزار کا چیک وزیرِ اعظم کورونا ریلیف فنڈ کے لیے پیش کیا pic.twitter.com/MHQcuR6PED — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 20, 2020

Read More: SC directs Centre, provinces to submit reports on zakat fund disbursement

Over the course of the meeting, he informed the premier that a 30-coach train, with arrangements to isolate 500 people, has been sent to Chaman as another train with a similar capacity will be sent to Taftan.

He also briefed the prime minister on the situation of hospitals, businessmen and laborers in Rawalpindi.

Read More: ‘Rs1.49 billion deposited in PM’s corona relief fund’

Comments

comments