Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘Rs1.49 billion deposited in PM’s corona relief fund’

Corona relief fund

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said that Rs1493 million has been deposited in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s corona relief fund, ARY News reported.

In a Tweet, Faisal Javed Khan said that citizens have so far deposited donations amounting to Rs1.49 billion in PM’ corona relief fund during the last 15 days.

“Hats off to generosity of Pakistanis for contributing towards this great cause,” he added.

PM Imran Khan had announced the establishment of corona relief fund on March 27 in order to to provide relief to the people amid coronavirus crisis.

Read More: Faisal Edhi donates Rs10 million in PM’s Corona Relief Fund

“We are going to start a major charity project under the Ehsaas programme. Whoever wants to do a welfare activity could easily reach to the deserving people through a database,” he added.

The premier emphasised on providing relief to the weak segments and urged nationals to help those in need

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Govt lifting stranded Pakistanis in a safe manner: Moeed Yusuf

Pakistan

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases jump to 6505, death toll at 124

Pakistan

Dr Seemi says no need for sensationalism over unresolved deaths in Karachi

Pakistan

UN secretary general backs PM Imran’s call for debt relief


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close