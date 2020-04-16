‘Rs1.49 billion deposited in PM’s corona relief fund’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said that Rs1493 million has been deposited in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s corona relief fund, ARY News reported.

In a Tweet, Faisal Javed Khan said that citizens have so far deposited donations amounting to Rs1.49 billion in PM’ corona relief fund during the last 15 days.

“Hats off to generosity of Pakistanis for contributing towards this great cause,” he added.

Masha’ALLAH so far Rs 1,493 mn (1.49Bn) hs bn deposited in PM’s Relief Fund during the1st 15days.Hats off to Generosity & Jazba of Pakistanis for contributing towards ths grt cause.With ur contributions u ve inspired many others coming fwd & contributing#PakistanTheMostGenerous pic.twitter.com/OCdsCan2f6 — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) April 16, 2020

PM Imran Khan had announced the establishment of corona relief fund on March 27 in order to to provide relief to the people amid coronavirus crisis.

“We are going to start a major charity project under the Ehsaas programme. Whoever wants to do a welfare activity could easily reach to the deserving people through a database,” he added.

The premier emphasised on providing relief to the weak segments and urged nationals to help those in need

