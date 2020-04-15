Faisal Edhi donates Rs10 million in PM’s Corona Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD: Faisal Edhi, the head of Edhi Foundation and the son of philanthropist late Abdul Sattar Edhi, has met Prime Minister Imran Khan and donated Rs10 million in PM’s Corona Relief Fund

Faisal Edhi has presented a cheque for the donation of Rs10 million in the PM’s relief fund for coronavirus affectees.

PM Imran Khan had announced the establishment of corona relief fund on March 27 in order to to provide relief to the people amid coronavirus crisis.

“We are going to start a major charity project under the Ehsaas programme. Whoever wants to do a welfare activity could easily reach to the deserving people through a database,” he added.

The premier emphasised on providing relief to the weak segments and urged nationals to help those in need. He added that the federal government is mapping deserved persons to directly provide them financial assistance.

Comments

comments