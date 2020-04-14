DG ISPR rejects Indian commander’s allegations as baseless

RAWALPINDI: Brushing aside the Indian commander’s allegations about infiltration and ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar termed it a tactic to divert global and domestic attention from the unending fiasco post 5th of August last year.

In a tweet, the DG ISPR said no less delusional are the allegations about Pakistan infiltrating Covid-affected individuals into Occupied Kashmir.

He said,” Pakistan has always extended unhindered UNMOGIP access to CFV sites. We will continue to do that most transparently”

General Babar Iftikhar said that Indian leadership will be well advised to focus on addressing the internal mess, created not only by Covid-19 mishandling but also by the tragedy unfolding in occupied Kashmir for years on end.

Earlier on January 29, in occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat organizations had warned that the Indian Army could mastermind any false flag operation to create a war-like situation in the sub-continent and to defame Pakistan and the Kashmir movement.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir People’s League, Young Men’s League and other Hurriyat organizations in their statements in Srinagar had said, India’s drama of arresting its own senior police officer Davinder Singh has exposed that its own forces’ personnel have been involved in violent operations in occupied Kashmir.

