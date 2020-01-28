Hurriyat leaders warn of Indian Army false flag plans, will blame Pakistan

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat organizations have warned that the Indian Army can mastermind any false flag operation to create a war-like situation in the sub-continent and to defame Pakistan and the Kashmir movement.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir People’s League, Young Men’s League and other Hurriyat organizations in their statements in Srinagar said, India’s drama of arresting its own senior police officer Davinder Singh has exposed that its own forces’ personnel have been involved in violent operations in occupied Kashmir.

They cited the massacre of 35 Sikhs in Chittisinghpura in 2000, the Samjhota Express blasts in 2007, the attack on Indian Parliament in 2001 and Amritsar attack in 2018 to prove that all these operations were masterminded by the then Indian army chiefs to malign Pakistan and the Kashmiri mujahideen.

Meanwhile, normal life continues to remain affected in the Kashmir valley due to the military siege and broadband internet shutdown on 177th consecutive day, today.

On the other hand, speakers at a seminar in London have declared that there was genocide in occupied Kashmir in terms of large-scale killings, injuries; maiming, blinding or sexual violence inflicted by the Indian perpetrators upon the Kashmiri people.

