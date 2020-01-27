Kashmiri diaspora ambassadors of freedom movement: AJK PM  

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that overseas Kashmiris are ambassadors for Kashmir freedom movement.

He said this while talking to the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir International Right to Self-Determination Movement, Raja Najabat Hussain who called on him in Muzaffarabad today, Radio Pakistan reported.

The AJK prime minister said Kashmiri diaspora is playing an active role in building awareness on the Kashmir cause in their respective countries.

Last year on August 8, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Kashmir freedom movement will gain momentum following the Indian atrocities and anti-Kashmir move in IoK.

PM Khan had taken to the twitter saying, “Does the BJP govt think by using greater military force against Kashmiris in IOK, it will stop the freedom movement? Chances are it will gain momentum.”

He had said that the whole world was waiting to see what would happen to oppressed Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir after the Modi government will lift curfew in IoK.

