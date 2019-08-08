Web Analytics
Freedom movement to expedite after India’s anti-Kashmir move: PM Imran

PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Kashmir freedom movement will gain momentum following the Indian atrocities and anti-Kashmir move in IoK, ARY News reported.

PM Khan took to twitter saying that, “Does the BJP govt think by using greater military force against Kashmiris in IOK, it will stop the freedom movement? Chances are it will gain momentum.”

He said that the whole world is waiting to see what would happen to oppressed Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir after the Modi government will lift curfew in IoK.

Question is: Will we watch another appeasement of fascism, this time in the garb of BJP govt, or will the int community have the moral courage to stop this from happening?

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Kashmir freedom movement will accelerate after the Indian atrocities and anti-Kashmir move in IoK.

“Pakistan categorically rejects India’s [statement] that Kashmir is an internal matter, but it is disputed territory”, said Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal in his weekly press conference in Islamabad.

Read More: Illegal annexation of IOK: Pakistan downgrades diplomatic ties, suspends trade with India

He added that Pakistan will continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris in achieving their right to self-determination.

It must be noted that India’s BJP government moved a bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution on Monday. It was later signed by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, stripping the state of Kashmir off its special status and turning it a Union Territory with the legislature.

